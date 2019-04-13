Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Might Be Dating and WWE Fans Are Loving It

Few superstars come bigger and more popular in the current WWE than Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, and now it seems the two immensely beloved superstars are dating. As you might imagine, that’s a pretty stellar power couple, and WWE fans can’t seem to get enough of the two Champions having a night out together. This all started with some photos and a video last night from a Taking Back Sunday concert, where the two were holding hands and hugging as they watched the show. The two seemed in really good spirits at the event and you can check out the photos and video below.

Granted, this isn’t the first time they’ve been seen out together, and the two were even seated next to each other (in matching sunglasses no less) at the WWE Hall of Fame event this year. This is the most open in public the two have been though, pretty much cementing that they are dating, and fans of both superstars couldn’t be happier for them.

Lynch and Rollins are both beloved by fans for their work in the ring and their personalities outside of it, and both got big payoffs to their stellar years at WrestleMania. Rollins was able to slay the beast Brock Lesnar and take the Universal Championship while Lynch was able to conquer Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to take both the Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championship belts, becoming Becky TwoBelts in the process.

“Surely this has to be prove that becky and Seth are dating yassss! I’m so happy for them goodnight becky fans ❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍 #beckylynch #theman #sethrollins #beastslayer”

As you can see from the variety of responses, the pairing is already beloved amongst WWE fans.

“My girls all HAPPY and in LOVE. If they’re happy I’m happy. Couples all around 💜 “

Omg I swear @BeckyLynchWWE and @WWERollins are so cute together I’m glad they finally got together after all these years as friends pic.twitter.com/j4w9kOWe1n — Pretty Reigns (@reigns_fan_wwe) April 13, 2019

“Omg I swear @BeckyLynchWWE and @WWERollins are so cute together I’m glad they finally got together after all these years as friends pic.twitter.com/j4w9kOWe1n”

What’s Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch’s Power Couple Name? @WWE — THE YEAR OF THE KING SLAYING KOF MAN (@JsmallSAINTS) April 13, 2019

“What’s Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch’s Power Couple Name? @WWE”

I SAW THIS. It brings me JOY 😩❤️ — Kelsey (@Kelsey_MKay) April 13, 2019

“I SAW THIS. It brings me JOY 😩❤️”

“Does it mean they are dating 🤔😍? “

So, as one Twitter user pointed out, what’s their couple name? Rolynch? BeckSeth? Secky? Lollins? Yes, we have thought about this way too much.

