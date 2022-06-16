Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Steal the Spotlight in WWE Money in the Bank Poster

The next big event on the WWE calendar is Money in the Bank, and now WWE has unveiled the official poster, which should delight fans of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Lynch and Rollins are front and center on the new poster, celebrating side by side as they hold stacks of cash with even larger cash stacks in front of them behind the Money in the Bank briefcase. The vault behind them is unlocked and you can see the other briefcase hanging above the ladder inside, and you can check out the new poster up-close in the post below.

It's quite fitting that Rollins and Lynch grace the poster, as both are likely to be involved in the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder matches and would be greatly favored to win. It's difficult to figure out who has the best odds of winning until we actually have the full match lineups of course, which should be decided over the next two weeks.

Right now Rollins is the only superstar in the Men's match, as Drew McIntyre and Sheamus were competing for a spot but ended up with a double disqualification. Odds are both will end up making the cut at some point though, and hopefully this week's SmackDown will clear things up a bit.

As for the Women's match, there are now three people listed for the match, including Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Lacey Evans. Lynch will face Asuka on next week's Monday Night Raw for another spot in the match, and there are still four more slots to decide afterwards.

Plans have most likely shifted in regards to the event courtesy of injuries and other conflicts, resulting in stars like Cody Rhodes, Naomi, and Sasha Banks most likely missing out. We'll have to see what happens next, but in the meantime you can check out all of the confirmed matches for the card below.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Lacey Evans vs Liv Morgan vs Alexa Bliss vs Becky Lynch or Asuka vs and TBD

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Seth Rollins vs TBD

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Rhea Ripley

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (C) vs Natalya

What do you hope to see added to Money in the Bank? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!