Becky Lynch Says Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships Won’t Be Unified

Becky Lynch made history at WrestleMania 35 when she won the main event triple threat bout to win both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships. “The Man” has since given herself a new nickname, “Becky Two Belts,” and announced on WWE television shortly after her victory that she would be appearing on both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live as long as she holds both titles. But between Lynch’s win, the brand split’s recent deterioration and WWE’s upcoming television deal with FOX that will put SmackDown Live on network television, the question of whether or not the WWE would start unifying titles on both brands has started to pop up in recent months.

However in a new interview with Gorilla Position, Lynch said she wants both titles to remain separate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Nope, absolutely not,” Lynch said. “Nope, I want to defend both of them and I don’t see a point for them to be unified because we have two different brands, we have Raw and SmackDown. If we go back to one brand, maybe, but maybe not, nah! No! I’m ‘Becky Two Belts,’ I need two belts and also I just like there being more things for people to fight for.”

On both Raw and SmackDown this past week NXT call-up Lacey Evans brawled with Lynch, indicating she’ll be her next challenger. Evans will be drafted to either Raw or SmackDown as part of the upcoming Superstar Shake-up along with seven other recent call-ups, and will most likely challenge Lynch for whichever brand’s title she winds up on.

“I haven’t really seen Lacey Evans do anything,” Lynch said elsewhere in the interview. “I’ve seen her walk down a ramp a few times. She hasn’t slipped, fair play to her, but that’s all she’s done in this company, she hasn’t achieved anything. Has she main-evented WrestleMania? Does she have two championships? Has she ever had a championship? Who has she ever beaten? I’ve beaten the toughest opponents in this industry. Lacey Evans can’t say nothing, yes, she hit me with the first punch, I hit her with the last.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!