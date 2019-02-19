Vince McMahon Reportedly Has a New “Chosen One”

Whether it’s Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, John Cena, or Roman Reigns, WWE likes to center its product around one Superstar. And in 2019, it looks like that performer is Becky Lynch.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Vince McMahon is treating the red-hot Lynch as the company’s “chosen one.” While that may be a touch of hyperbole, the Observer reports that McMahon was adamant that Lynch win the Rumble

“Vince was insistent, absolutely insistent that Becky Lynch had to win the Royal Rumble even though in that sense they had to do a storyline that then negated it even though she’s gonna get back in later,” the Observer claims. “But the whole thing was that he was so insistent that the story made no sense, because he was so insistent that she had to win. You know what? He was probably right in the sense that it was probably the right thing to do.”

Since winning the Rumble, Lynch and her war with WWE brass has been at the forefront of all storylines. While Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair are playing important roles, this narrative hinges upon McMahon vs. Lynch.

At the moment, Lynch is currently “suspended” and expected to miss WrestleMania 35. However, that didn’t keep her from showing up at Elimination Chamber and putting legendary use of her crutches across the backs of Flair and Rousey.

While Lynch is currently out of the WrestleMania picture, it’s only a matter of time until she finds a way to wiggle her way into Rousey and Flair’s match. However, we can expect heavy resistance from WWE’s boss.

Lynch and McMahon’s rivalry is eerily similar to that of Austin’s mythical feud with Mr. McMahon. Austin actually spoke on the parallels of he and Lynch’s characters in a recent episode of Fight Nation.

“She does remind me a lot of myself cause I mean if you line up that women’s roster…and you said ‘hey, I want you pick my next break out Superstar,’ I don’t think you’re gonna pick out Becky Lynch and I damn sure know you wouldn’t have picked me out of a line-up,” Austin said. “So nonetheless, she has willed herself, she has worked her a— off and studied the game and come around and she’s been, got the hot, she’s been cooled off then she’s got a little attitude behind her, just got ticked off and said ‘hey man, I’m gonna be a star.’

Austin went on to say that McMahon, despite his on-screen character, wants all of his employees to prosper.

“And Vince McMahon wants everybody there to be a star,” Austin continued. “He’s gonna set you up and give you opportunities. She made the most of those opportunities and when they tried to slam a door on her, she kicked the door down and just burst right through it.”

