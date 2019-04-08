Report: Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey Planned for WrestleMania 36

Becky Lynch walked out of WrestleMania 35 as both Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion after winning the show’s main event triple threat match against Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. But the match’s final result was not without its share of controversy, as the roll-up pin Lynch used to score the win on Rousey clearly showed that the former UFC Champion had one of her shoulders up. Numerous backstage reports, including one from Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, indicated that the match’s finish was a botch and a mistake on the part of the referee. But other reports have conflicted this sentiment, arguing that the finish was intentionally made to look like a mistake to continue the storyline between Lynch and Rousey.

Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso’s report on Monday afternoon fell into the “not a botch” category, though his sources took things a step further by stating that the finish will carry the feud through WrestleMania 36 in April 2020.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“WWE officials have tentatively slated Rousey to wrestle Lynch in a rematch at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa on April 5, 2020,” Barrasso wrote.

Elsewhere in Meltzer’s backstage report from WrestleMania 35, Rousey reported suffered a “severely” broken hand at some point during the match.

“Ronda has a broken hand, a severely broken hand. She was just diagnosed with it,” Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meanwhile, Lynch has been on her victory lap in a handful of interviews since winning the championships. In an interview with WFAN, “The Man” claimed that Rousey was done was professional wrestling.

“This is my sport, my turf. Ronnie’s a tourist in my industry,” Lynch said. “Now, her tourist visa has expired. She can get out of here. The Man has come to collect some debts, she collected em, she gained a little weight, but it looks good. It filled her out a little bit.”

Rousey is reportedly planning on starting a family with her husband Travis Browne in the near future, though she has personally refuted those claims saying she has no set timetable on having a child.

Lynch is currently being promoted to appear on Monday Night Raw at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn this week. Given that she now holds the titles for both brands, it has yet to be announced if she’ll appear on both shows every week going forward.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!