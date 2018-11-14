Becky Lynch Digs Up Ronda Rousey’s UFC Skeletons in Latest Twitter Barb

Earlier on Wednesday, Ronda Rousey all but celebrated Becky Lynch’s removal from Survivor Series. And not one to avoid conflict, Lynch returned fire by poking at Rousey’s UFC shortcomings.

After suffering her first UFC loss to Holly Holm in 2015, Rousey took nearly a year off from the sport. In her return fight, Amanda Nunes knocked her hour in just 48 seconds. Rousey has said very little about either decisive loss but Lynch was happy to bring them up on Wednesday.

“Ronnie, TL/DR. When I got my face broke I got up, owned you THEN showed up the next day looking to fight some more. When you got your face broke you hid for a year under your blankie. Your mind is as weak as your jaw, & I’m going to move heaven & earth to come destroy them both,” wrote Lynch.

While this all likely part of the show, this comes as quite the personal dig. But Rousey opened the door for such nastiness when she swiped at Lynch for being injured. Here’s a snippet of her scathing Instagram post:

“I’m really sorry to hear The Millennial Man will not be showing up for her legally arranged ass whooping on November 18th at the Staples Center.

Unfortunately, now everyone knows if someone hauls off and punches you for real, your face implodes. I suggest you keep practicing your tough guys faces in the mirror, should be very effective physical therapy,” wrote Rousey.

It is unfortunate we won’t get to see these two tear it up at Survivor Series, but Charlotte Flair will have to do. Flair vs. Rousey was actually a prominent WrestleMania 35 rumor, but WWE was forced to break the emergency glass for Sunday’s show. However, Lynch may come out the winner in all of this and her and Rousey’s feud reeks of WrestleMania. So while no concussion is a good thing, there may be some serendipity behind Lynch’s