Becky Lynch on Why She Quit Wrestling for Seven Years

At this moment Becky Lynch is at the pinnacle of professional wrestling. Lynch may have proved WWE wrong, something that she is universally beloved for. However, the romantic tale of Lynch climbing WWE’s ladder almost never happened.

During her episode of WWE Chronicle, Lynch discussed her past in the sport. Lynch began wrestling at 16 when she joined her brother to enter Finn Balor’s wrestling school. Lynch let her love of the sport conquer her growing pains and eventually became good enough to wrestle across the world. But in 2005, she stopped.

“I left for seven years,” Lynch said. “Seven years. It was a lot of self-sabotage, like, people talk about the fear of failure, right? But they also don’t talk enough, I think, about the fear of success. Because at the time, I was 19 and I was doing well. And I was making a name for myself. I also didn’t really have any support, or any backing, or any guidance. Like, my mom didn’t want my wrestling. And if you weren’t in WWE you were off fending for yourself and I wasn’t making a lot of money. I’d make like, what? $50 dollars a weekend, if even,” she said.

“So it was just a lot of, I got so in my head,” Lynch continued. “I got to succeed, I got to succeed, I got to succeed, I got to succeed. But then it was like, oh, but what if I do? And what if I’m not good enough? Ya know? And all these things. So I kinda got depressed, I got confused, I got lost, I got hurt in a match, and I kinda used that as an excuse to kinda step away. And I couldn’t even face up to the fact that I couldn’t face up to it. I had to hide behind the excuse of, oh, I’m hurt. Which is why I think I take extra exception to when I’m genuinely hurt and people are calling me out like I’m hiding behind something.”

Lynch believes that if not for that dark period, she wouldn’t be at the top of WWE in 2018.

“I completely lost myself,” Lynch admitted. “And what we see here, we see me being built up, and me changing and me taking over. That’s all from below zero that I’ve had to come up, and it’s a little step at a time, at a time, but it’s even coming from that low point when I was 19 to where I am now. I’ve been through all this and now I am so grateful, and I know what I’m meant to do because I lost it all.”

