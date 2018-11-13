Becky Lynch’s Wikipedia Altered to Say She ‘Murdered’ Ronda Rousey on Raw

We’re still not sure what Fake News is, but altering someone’s Wikipedia page has to be one of the best examples.

Becky Lynch’s bloody crusade on Raw left to WWE Universe feeling inspired — but one fan was maybe a little too excited and took that energy to Wikipedia. Lynch’s introductory paragraph now reads “On November 12, 2018, Lynch murdered Ronda Rousey and become the single greatest female wrestler to ever live.”

The new additions have already been taken down, but we do have a screenshot of the post-Raw version.

This is just the latest example of Becky Lynch‘s 2018 phenomena. Since SummerSlam, Lynch has been WWE’s best performer and it didn’t take long for her already loyal fanbase to become rabid.However just as things couldn’t get any better, news came out that Lynch sustained a broken nose and concussion and will be forced to miss Survivor Series.

That news stings, as Lynch seemed to be setting a new high every week. Her match with Ronda Rousey was easily the biggest opportunity of her carer and was likely set to be Survivor Series’ best moment.

But now all of that is on ice. WWE has yet to release a statement on Lynch’s injury, but they’re likely busy figuring out Plan B.