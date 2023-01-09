Becky Lynch Confirms Return to Young Rock

WWE's Becky Lynch surprised the wrestling world last year when she appeared on the Season 3 premiere of Young Rock as 80s pop icon Cyndi Lauper. While the cameo initially appeared as a one-time deal, Lynch posted a quick video of herself on the set of the show on Monday indicating she'd be making a return. "The Man" wrote, "She's baaaaaaaack! Delighted to be back on set with the incredible #YoungRock cast and crew playing the iconic Cyndi Lauper! Stay tuned."

"Becky takes on the daunting and FUN task of playing the one and only – the icon Cyndi Lauper. I was right there for Becky's audition and we were all very impressed at her high level commitment as an actor to become Cyndi Lauper. No easy task, but she worked her butt off and went all in – and crushed it," Dwayne Johnson wrote when he confirmed Lynch's involvement in the show.

Delighted to be back on set with the incredible #YoungRock cast and crew playing the iconic Cyndi Lauper! Stay tuned 🤘@nbc @TheRock @peacock pic.twitter.com/juurCc7EkB — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 9, 2023

Becky Lynch on MCU Starring Role

Lynch was heavily rumored to be involved in one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's films back in 2020 shortly before she announced she was pregnant with her first child, a daughter named Roux. She confirmed with ComicBook during WrestleMania weekend that conversations did happen, but wouldn't disclose what her role would've been. It was then reported late last year that Lynch had filmed a post-credit scene for Eternals, but it was left on the cutting room floor.

Stay tuned for more updates on Lynch's involvement with Young Rock! A new episode airs this Friday night NBC.

