WWE’s Bella Twins Dress As Supergirl and Wonder Woman For Halloween

Nikki and Brie Bella don’t seem like people who would miss out on Halloween. So it was no surprise to see them make an appearance on The View rocking their respective superhero costumes.

The View’s Instagram account published a few shots of the WWE Superstars during their appearance on the hit talk show. Brie showed up as Supergirl and Nikki picked Wonder Woman for this year’s Halloween.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We couldn’t have a FIERCE #Halloween without the #BellaTwins! Thank you for joining us!” the show wrote, adding the hashtags #FierceView and #HappyHalloween.

The pre-taped segment came just a few days after WWE’s history-making Evolution show. Considering the Bella Twins played an integral role in the show’s main event, it was a necessary subject to cover.

“For the past few years — you know, whether it was in sports or in business — us women at WWE wanted to be equal too. We were fighting for equality, and we didn’t have that,” Nikki said. “This pay-per-view Evolution marked that for us women. And we were finally equal to the men, that we were considered a WWE superstar just like them. We deserve to be the headline or sell out an event. And that’s what we did. Us women, we sold out.”

Evolution was regarded as a hit by the wrestling world with the high notes being hit by Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair, and Nikki Bella vs. Ronda Rousey. Given Evolution’s success, there’s already whispers about it becoming an annual event. But for Nikki, she still soaking in the first edition of the show.

“It feels surreal,” Nikki said. “It’s amazing to see that and just know that the people you inspire and what we do outside the ring and inside the ring. I mean, it truly is amazing.”

The women of WWE have never had this large of the stage to make an impact. However, the women’s locker room is loaded with talent, but more importantly, exceptional people. More than ever, it seems people want to be a female WWE Superstar.

“And you know, it kind of puts you in check every year that you’re a role model, when you see all these little girls dressing up like you,” said Brie Bella. And it just makes you want to continue on being that role model.”