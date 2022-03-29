Bianca Belair Chops Off Becky Lynch’s Hair During WWE Raw

Bianca Belair wound up chopping off big chunks of Becky Lynch’s hair on this week’s Monday Night Raw ahead of their match at WrestleMania 38 this coming Saturday. Belair, having been absent for the past two weeks due to the throat injury Lynch gave her, said now she knew just how low Lynch would stoop in order to keep her title. Lynch then attacked Belair from behind wielding a steel chair, then pulled out a giant pair of scissors in an attempt to cut off Belair’s signature braid.

Belair countered with back-to-back KODs, then realized what Lynch was trying to do. She then proceeded to cut into Lynch’s hair while “Big Time Becks” was unconscious and didn’t relent until after backstage officials pulled her away.

Lynch threw a fit once she woke up and realized what had happened. She then gave a brief interview backstage, simply saying “Bianca, you b—!” The pair’s match will reportedly open WrestleMania 38 Night One (WrestleMania Saturday) this coming weekend.

The storyline between Lynch and Belair goes all the way back to SummerSlam last August when she turned heel and cheated to beat Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship in an impromptu title match. She then spent months cheating and running in order to avoid dropping the title back to “The EST,” eventually resulting in Belair falling out of Raw’s title picture. That finally changed when she won a No. 1 contender’s Elimination Chamber match in February.

This story is developing…