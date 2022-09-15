Bianca Belair Reveals Dream Lineup for StrongEST WWE Faction

The Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair has no problem holding things down on her own, but also has no issue accepting some help now and again. She did just that recently when she teamed up with Alexa Bliss and Asuka against Damage CTRL, the newest powerhouse faction of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky. That partnership is very much temporary, but in a new interview with Inside The Ropes' Kenny McIntosh and Alex McCarthy, Belair revealed she has wondered about putting together her own faction, and if she did make it happen, she has two stars picked for it and a name. That would be The StrongEST, and it would pair Belair with Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodrigeuz.

"If I could put together a stable with the women's division that we have now... It's rough because we have so many amazing women, but I think I will have the strongEST stable, me, Rhea Ripley, and Raquel [Rodriguez]," Belair said. "Who could take that down?"

You'd be hard-pressed to find another team more deadly than that trio. Belair has become one of WWE's biggest stars and already has a Raw Women's Championship and SmackDown Women's Championship win on her resume and huge matches against Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley is another huge star and former NXT Champion and Women's Tag Team Champion, and she's currently tearing it up on Raw as part of WWE's Judgement Day.

Raquel Rodriguez is also a former NXT Women's Champion and NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, and though she's the most recent addition to SmackDown, she's already become a WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Aliyah. They would lose those Titles to Damage CTRL on this week's Raw, so perhaps we could see her join forces with Belair down the line to get some revenge.

Ripley and Rodriguez have also been in a Tag Team previously, as they were known as R&R, and have previously talked about pairing up again down the line. Perhaps this would be the way to make that happen and create a new faction in WWE, but we'll just have to wait and see.

Would you like to see this new faction happen? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

H/T Fightful