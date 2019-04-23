Big E Talks Starting a Voice Acting Career With Role in Adult Swim’s ‘Lazor Wulf’

Whenever The New Day arrive on WWE television, the first thing fans hear is the loud, booming voice of Big E. But now the former WWE Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion is bringing his vocal talents to a new home — animation.

E currently stars in the Adult Swim animated comedy Lazor Wulf alongside rappers Vince Staples and D.R.A.M. Based on a Tumblr webcomic, the show premiered on Cartoon Network’s late-night comedy block back on April 7. In an interview with ComicBook.com on Monday, E explained how he wound up being on the show as Canon Wulf, a wolf with a cannon on his back.

“I got incredibly lucky,” E said. “Pretty much, I just got a call from our office at WWE talent relations. They told me, ‘Hey, the guys from Adult Swim from this project Lazor Wolf and wanted you to be a part of it.’ A lot of times, stuff like that we’ll try to do stuff our own and just reach out and do stuff like this.”

E said he immediately jumped at the opportunity, given that he, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston all loved Adult Swim shows like The Boondocks growing up.

“I loved Boondocks and when I found out that Carl Jones [a producer on both shows] was part of this project, it was incredible,” E said. “I felt extremely lucky where they chose me for a project like this. I didn’t even second guess it. As soon as I heard the idea and how absurd it was, it was right up my alley.”

Born in Tampa, Florida, E succeeded in football and powerlifting prior to signing a developmental deal with WWE in 2009. But after the fun he had recording his lines for the show, he’s hoping to start up a second career as a voice actor.

“I had so much fun doing it,” E said. “This is something that’s been on my radar for quite some time actually, voice acting. I remember people in media would randomly tell me “Hey, you’ve got a good voice, you should think about doing it [voice acting].’ The last couple of years, it’s been on my mind like, ‘Hey, this is something that I want to pursue,’ but I never really had these opportunities, so it was super fortuitous to have this come along. Definitely would love to do more.”

He said that if given the choice, he’d love to appear voice a character on another Adult Swim animated series, Mike Tyson Mysteries.

Lazor Wulf airs new episodes back-to-back on Sunday nights at 11 p.m. ET. The 10-episode first season will wrap up with its final two episodes airing on May 5.