Big E Dishes on the Secret to New Day’s Success

Most of what we see on WWE television was drafted up by writers and decision makers. But the New Day has proven to be the exception.

In an interview with TampaBay.com, Big E discussed not just how but why the New Day came to life.

“We fought tooth and nail from the very beginning. We weren’t three guys the office put together. We were three guys on our own, whose career was stalling. We needed to do something and that was what fortified it,” he said.

Anyone familiar with WWE knows that struggling stars typically get thrown together in a group or tag team. However, The New Day were proactive and recognized an opportunity. While Xavier Woods had only just arrived on the main roster, Big E and in particular, Kofi Kingston had already spent several years on the big stage. However, opportunities weren’t coming easily so instead of waiting around the trio created their own.

Despite the individual nature of success in WWE Big E asserts that the group’s commitment to communal victory keeps the New Day thriving.

“Honestly, one of the biggest things is we’re pretty selfless amongst ourselves. We wanted to make it clear from the beginning there is no leader. Not hogging the spotlight and believing in the group as a whole,” he said.

Despite fans clamoring for the group to spit to pursue singles careers, The New Day has yet to show any indication that could happen. Instead, they seemed to be content with becoming one of the best tag teams in WWE history.

“With wrestling and entertainment as a whole, there are always egos, and it’s hard to remain humble, remain a group centric. That doesn’t always happen, and for us, it’s been fairly easy. There’s no bickering. There’s no battling. I’m not saying we don’t have different ideas sometimes. But we’re always able to discuss it,” he said.

In the weeks ahead of Money in the Bank, several rumors hinted at the Big E getting a single to push. This didn’t necessarily mean he’d leave the group, but that he was deemed to most ready to be a solo star. That never happened and with SummerSlam on the loom, it appears the New Day will be back on their mission to collect the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

“We’re always trying to think of what’s next. There’s no complacency. There’s no feeling we made it, and it’s time to coast. We’re always trying to push for new ideas. Trying to get better in the ring,” he said.

