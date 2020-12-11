Bill Goldberg Talks Possible Roman Reigns Match, Other Potential Opponents

Bill Goldberg isn't finished with WWE and he likely has several high profile matches on the horizon. It was reported earlier this year that Goldberg has a contract through 2023 which has him wrestling twice per year. At that point, the former world champion will be 57 years old. Rumors circulated this week that initial plans for WrestleMania 37 next year have Goldberg wrestling Roman Reigns at the event.

During an interview with Bleacher Report, Goldberg discussed the possible match-up with Reigns, as well as other matches he'd like to take part in while his contract with WWE is still active.

"If the Roman Reigns match isn't the match at the top of my priority list, then I wouldn't be Goldberg," Goldberg said of the rumored WrestleMania match. "That's a match that needs to happen. It's a match that's needed to happen for a very long period of time.

"I wish I would've been able to have that match 10 years ago. People in hell want ice water, too. You can't have everything the way you want it, but I think I can still be a very formidable opponent for him. Georgia will always be better than Georgia Tech at the end of the day, anyway."

He went on to mention his list of other possible opponents.

"I'm a business guy, I'm a company guy, but I would be remiss in saying I didn't want to tangle again with Randy Orton," Goldberg said. "Hands down, he's one of the best in the business. His professionalism, his character development, his in-ring work, his promos, his everything. I'm a huge fan, I have been for a very long time. It's been in his blood and family for God knows how long and he's at the top of the food chain as far as I'm concerned. I'd love to tangle with Randy again.

"I'd love to get in the ring with Drew [McIntyre]. I'd love to get in the ring with [Keith] Lee. There's a lot of people that are still attractive out there."

Goldberg also addressed when he will finally decide to hang up his wrestling tights.

"We always have to cross that bridge when we come to it," Goldberg said of possibly wrestling past 2023. "I'm 53 years old, I'll be 54 here in a couple of weeks. Hey, as long as my body can still do it, I'm still going to do it. It's very tough because being a power wrestler at this age, I'm not the person I was back in the past. You have that sense of, 'Oh, am I ruining my legacy?' Well, you know what? I still have to put food on the table for my family.

"There are a lot of things that come into consideration, and at the end of the day, I'm a businessman. I do what I got to do to stay afloat and stay out there. I don't see myself hanging it up any time soon, but then again, I also don't see myself wrestling until I'm 60."

This Sunday, a new WWE Untold documentary will debut on the WWE Network focusing in on Goldberg's legendary win streak as part of WCW in the late 1990s.