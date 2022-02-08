Bobby Lashley Has a Wild Idea for a Rematch With Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley picked up the victory (with significant help from Roman Reigns) over Brock Lesnar in their first one-on-one encounter at the Royal Rumble last month. The two will now take part in a six-way Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Feb. 19. However, Lashley explained in a new interview with Bleacher Report this week that he feels the feud with “The Beast” is far from over and has a particular stipulation in mind for a rematch — a Fight Pit Match.

“It was good to get that first match in, but I think there’s so many more matches to go with me and him,” Lashley said. “I still think there’s some bad blood that needs to be fought over.”

“Oh, it all interests me,” he added. “The only thing that doesn’t interest me is a Street Fight. I think what I can do with [my fists] is going to be more brutal than what I can do with a kendo stick or with a table or with a chair. I don’t think we even need that and I think he feels the same way. I think he’d rather suplex me than swing a stick at me. …So many people want to see it that a Fight Pit would be cool. Put on some MMA gloves and get in a cage. I think any one of those things interest me.”

The Fight Pit is a modified Steel Cage match where the only way to win is via submission or knockout. The concept was first introduced back in 2020 and has been exclusive to the NXT roster so far. Timothy Thatcher, who was released by the WWE earlier this year, won the first two matches inside the cage against Riddle and Tommaso Ciampa.

“It was one of the greatest moments, I mean, beating Brock Lesnar, like we talked about earlier this week, beating Brock was going to be a big step in my career, and going out to the main thing that I wanted to do, and you know, as a fighter, I wanted to see what he had,” Lashley told Ariel Helwani after defeating Lesnar at the Rumble. “Everybody knows Brock’s gonna throw you a lot, he’s gonna try to hit the F-5. He’s gonna try to beat you up. He’s gonna try to beat you down. I wanted to see if I can take everything that he had. And I did. I took everything he had and then I pinned him at the end. So of course, this is a beautiful victory for me.”

“The first time when he threw me with the Suplex City, I think he almost knocked me out. I had to check myself. It was one of those like self-checks,” he added. “I was like, ‘Alright, I’m good. I’m good.’ Because that’s ultimately what you want. You don’t want to just beat somebody without taking what they had. Because then they come back later and say, ‘If I would have did this, I would have got you.’ But I took everything that he had and after I took everything he had, I still pinned him. So a lot of the questions that I had about Brock were answered in that match.”