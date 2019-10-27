Watch: Bobby Lashley Says He’s Received Death Threats Over the Lana-Rusev Storyline

Bobby Lashley and Lana added another wrinkle to their ongoing love triangle storyline with Rusev this weekend when the latter uploaded a video her personal YouTube account. The “Ravishing Russian” claimed at the start of the video that Lashley was now the love of her life, then addressed how the storyline relationship was being received by WWE fans. The former Intercontinental Champion openly admitted that he had received death threats ever since he returned to television with Lana back in late September.

“No matter what I post, people are like, ‘Where’s Lana? Where’s Lana?’” Lashley said. “I get very, very bad comments, ones I don’t want to say on camera right now. Vulgar, death threats, there’s a lot of things — but, ya know, I’m not a hard person to find. And if anybody has anything to say about me, they can just come and see me. Not saying I’m going to fight every fan that disapproves of what we’re doing, but I’m not going to back down to stupidity.”

The two remain in-character throughout the video, though Lana doesn’t speak without her character’s Russian accent. Lashley initially returned from injury on the final Raw before Hell in a Cell and distracted Rusev during his main event match with Seth Rollins by making out with Lana. It was revealed in the weeks that followed that Lana had left Rusev due to him not paying enough attention to her and sending too much of their money back to Bulgaria. The pair have put on pretaped segments involving a hotel bedroom, a massage parlor and a fancy restaurant, the last of which ended with Rusev brawling with Lashley.

Following WrestleMania 35, the pair took a sabbatical from the company which led to speculation that the former United States Champion was trying to leave the promotion.

This week’s edition of Monday Night Raw will feature a “King’s Court” segment between Rusev and Lana.

Both Rusev and Lashley will take part in the 10-man Team Hogan vs. Team Flair tag team match at the Crown Jewel event on Thursday.