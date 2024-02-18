Booker T's Reality of Wrestling To Host Intense Competition Series

Reality of Wrestling, founded by WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Sharmell Huffman, is set to embark on a journey to find "the ultimate athlete." The series, similar to WWE's Tough Enough series which Booker T was a coach on during the show's fifth season, will be hosted by Marty "The Boogeyman" Wright. ROW Games: The Search for the Ultimate Athlete will see 20 of the most promising athletes -- 10 men and 10 women -- go against each other in a series of grueling and intense physical challenges.

"ROW Games is not just another athletic competition; it's the heart of what wrestling embodies — the blend of physical prowess, mental toughness, and sheer will to succeed," said Booker T in a press release. "These athletes are about to face a challenge like no other, and only the best will make it to the end."

Adds Sharmell Huffman, "We're looking for those who have the spark, the charisma, and the story that will inspire. It's more than a competition; it's about finding that star quality that shines even when the going gets tough."

The winner of the six-episode series which will be streamed on the Reality of Wrestling YouTube channel will receive $5,000 and be crowned "The Ultimate Athlete." However, the competitors will unknowingly go up against members of the ROW roster who will participate in the challenges, further blurring the lines between competitors and seasoned pros. Auditions will take place at the Texas City World Gym, with production slated to start on April 20. ROW Games will be held at the Texas Entertainment Xperience (TEX), the largest indoor entertainment and gaming complex in the state of Texas.

What is Reality of Wrestling?

Founded in 2005, Reality of Wrestling is an independent wrestling promotion based in Houston, Texas where Booker and Sharmell are helping mold the next generation of young talent in the professional wrestling industry. It was born as a way to give those just starting their wrestling careers a place to properly train but there are also advanced training courses as well to keep skills sharpened. Some of the alumni include Kylie Rae, AQA, newly-signed AEW star Bryan Keith, and ROK-C (WWE's Roxanne Perez).

For more information on Reality of Wrestling, visit https://www.realityofwrestling.com.

