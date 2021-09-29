Boxing Legend Manny Pacquiao Announces Retirement

Manny Pacquiao, the only eight-division boxing champion in the history of the sport, officially announced his retirement via social media on Tuesday evening. He tweeted out, “To the greatest fans and the greatest sport in the world, thank you! Thank you for all the wonderful memories. This is the hardest decision I’ve ever made, but I’m at peace with it. Chase your dreams, work hard, and watch what happens. Good bye boxing.”

He also shared a 14-minute long message with his fans addressing his retirement. At 42, he returned to the ring for the first time in over two years for a fight last month against Yordenis Ugas (originally Errol Spence Jr.) and lost in Las Vegas. He finishes his career with a record of 62-8-2.

“…I’m amazed at what I have done,” Pacquiao said. “The only boxer to hold world titles in four different decades and became the oldest boxer to win a world welterweight title, an amazing accomplishment.”

“It is difficult for me to accept that my time as a boxer is over,” continued. “Today, I am announcing my retirement. I never thought that this day would come. As I hang up my boxing gloves, I would like to thank the whole world, especially the Filipino people, for supporting Manny Pacquiao.”

Outside of boxing, Pacquiao serves as a senator in his home country of the Philippines. He recently confirmed that he intends to run for president in 2022 election next May.

“I am a fighter and I will always be a fighter inside and outside the ring. In my whole life, I have not backed out of a fight. Because in the name of principle, the nation’s pride, I stand reaffirmed and strong,” Pacquiao said during a speech earlier this month.

He tweeted that same day — “I boldly accept the challenge of running as PRESIDENT of the Philippines. We need progress. We need to win against poverty. We need government to serve our people with integrity, compassion and transparency. The time is now. I am ready to rise to the challenge of leadership.”

Photo: Twitter/@MannyPacquiao