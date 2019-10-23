Watch: Braun Strowman Attacks Tyson Fury at WWE Performance Center, Seemingly Injures His Ankle

WWE uploaded a video on Tuesday night of heavyweight champion boxer Tyson Fury preparing for his Crown Jewel match against Braun Strowman by training at the WWE Performance Center. The clip showed Fury practicing a tie-up and a running shoulder tackle, but when he bounced off the ropes Strowman suddenly appeared in the frame and sent Fury flying with a shoulder tackle of his own. The trainers suddenly huddled around Fury, who struggled to make his way back to his feet as he sold an ankle injury. Strowman simply laughed at the outcome, saying, “You’re in my world now. I’ll see you at Crown Jewel.”

It’s possible WWE uses Fury’s “injury” as part of the storyline with “The Monster Among Men.” But the real mystery is how a 6-foot-8, 386-pound behemoth like Strowman could sneak up on somebody.

It’s interesting to see WWE tease Fury suffering some sort of injury, given that he just told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani in an interview that his wrestling debut angered English boxing promoter Frank Warren.

“He said ‘I think this is a really bad idea’. Frank along with everyone else in my team was like ‘concentrate on your job, you are not a showman or a movie star’,” Fury said. “He said you could get injured and what happens if the cut re-opens or if you get injured shoulders.

“If we lived our lives on ‘what if’ we would never do anything,” he added. “These are once in a lifetime opportunities.”

Barring any mishaps in his match with Strowman, Fury is booked to have a rematch bout with Deontay Wilder on Feb. 22.

Below is the current card for Crown Jewel, which will take place on Oct. 31 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (Falls Count Anywhere, Match Cannot Be Stopped for Any Reason)

Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury

Mansoor vs. Cesaro

World Cup Tag Team Turmoil Match — The New Day vs. The Revival vs. The Viking Raiders vs. The O.C. vs. Lucha House Party vs Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins vs. The B-Team

20-man battle royal

United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Battle Royal Winner

Team Hogan (Roman Reigns, Ricochet, Rusev, Ali, Shorty Gable) vs. Team Flair (Randy Orton, King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre) 10-man tag match

The feud between Strowman and Fury first kicked off back on Oct. 2, when Strowman tossed Dolph Ziggler onto Fury (who was sitting in the front row) during Friday Night SmackDown‘s FOX premiere.