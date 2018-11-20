Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin Booked for TLC With Numerous Stipulations

Braun Strowman held up his end of the bargain on Sunday night when Team Raw won the men’s five-on-five elimination tag match at Survivor Series.

On Monday night he came to collect. In the opening segment of Monday Night Raw, Strowman and Baron Corbin both reminded Stephanie McMahon of the promises she made if Raw was able to beat SmackDown Live. As a result, she booked the two to face one another in a match at the TLC pay-per-view on Dec. 16.

Strowman was allowed to pick the stipulation, and demanded it be a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match. If “The Monster Among Men” wins, he becomes the No. 1 contender for the Universal Championship and gets a title match with Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble in January. But if Corbin wins, he becomes the official general manager of Raw.

The feud between the two fully kicked off at Crown Jewel when Corbin attacked Strowman from behind just before his title match with Lesnar got underway. This gave “The Beast” the opening to hit Strowman with five F-5s in a row to win the title in about three minutes.

Along with Monday’s announcement for TLC, McMahon announced a six-man elimination tag team match would open Raw as Strowman would team with Finn Balor and Elias to take on Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley.

Balor and Elias were both eliminated as the match went on, leaving Strowman to fight for himself. He nearly managed to eliminate Corbin with a Powerslam, but was stopped when McIntyre broke up the pin by hitting Strowman in the back with a steel chair. The referee called for the bell to eliminate McIntyre, but then the whole match was thrown out as all three men continued to beat down the bearded behemoth.

The attack ended when McIntyre and Lashley used Corbin’s leather belt to hold down Strowman’s arm against a steel steps while Corbin bashed it with another set of stairs.

Teamwork makes the dream work. That is if the dream is to absolutely annihilate @BraunStrowman. #Raw pic.twitter.com/SOfEcV4hKC — WWE (@WWE) November 20, 2018

With the exception of the elimination tag team match on the pre-show, Monday Night Raw successfully swept SmackDown Live in head-to-head matches at Survivor Series, including Lesnar defeating WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, Ronda Rousey defeating Charlotte Flair via disqualification and Seth Rollins pinning Shinsuke Nakamura.

TLC will take place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California on Dec. 16.