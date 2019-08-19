Braun Strowman Explains What Happened After Brock Lesnar Nearly Knocked Him out in Their Royal Rumble Match

Back in January 2018 Braun Storwman took a shot at bringing down Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship reign when he challenged “The Beast” and Kane in a triple threat world championship match at the Royal Rumble.

Lesnar wound up retaining, but after the match fans seemed more concentrated on a particular moment where the former UFC Heavyweight Champion nearly knocked Strowman out cold.

Brock was about to go UFC 100 mode LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/dmQCff49bZ — WrestlinGifs (@WrestlinGifs) January 29, 2018

In a new interview with talkSPORT, “The Monster Among Men” explained what happened after that match between he and Lesnar.

“We laughed about it afterwards,” Strowman said. “It is what it is. We got to the back and I said ‘Hey, my bad” he said the same thing and we went about our business. We’re both grown ups, we both knew what we were getting into and at the end of the day, we’re both very dominant males and neither of us wanted to give in an inch, so in the end we took an inch from each other.”

He then went on to describe what it was like to have to wrestle Lesnar. Unlike most wrestlers, Strowman actually has a size advantage over the former world champion at 6-foot-8, 386 pounds.

“Working with Brock I go in with the mentality that it’s a real fight,” he added. “You have to. I remember Royal Rumble a couple of years ago, I got a little ants in my pants, so did he and we threw some heavy hitters at each other and carried on from there. Let’s face it, Brock’s one of the baddest human beings on the planet and I enjoy it, I like the physical aspect of it. I didn’t get into this thinking it was water polo or tennis or anything like that, I knew this was a full contact sport and when you’re in the ring with Brock Lesnar it is full contact. Ask anybody’s that’s worked with him. Brock brings the big fight and that’s why people pay money to see him.”

After spending a couple of weeks away from television, Strowman returned in the final moments of Monday Night Raw last week when he saved Seth Rollins and Ricochet from an attack by The O.C.

A.J. Styles officially challenged Strowman to a match for his United States Championship on this week’s Raw, which Strowman accepted. If he wins, it will mark the first time Strowman has held a singles title in his WWE career.