Braun Strowman, Drake Maverick, and EC3 Want To Make An Action Movie

Braun Strowman, Drake Maverick, and EC3 took to Twitter to tease the possibility of the three WWE […]

Braun Strowman, Drake Maverick, and EC3 took to Twitter to tease the possibility of the three WWE stars filming an action movie trailer together.

In the comedic post, Maverick wrote “If this pic gets 5000 RT’s we will literally partner with “professional” film makers, create an insanely over the top “action” movie trailer, write a script, crowd-fund it based on overwhelming positive feedback, cast REGINALD VEL JOHNSON, film it, release it, & change the world.”

As of press time, the tweet had 2.7 thousand retweets, so not quite to the goal of 5,000 that Maverick put out there. However, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see it reach the threshold.

However, EC3 made a similar post and that one has far exceeded the retweet goal.

While this obviously seems to have started as a joke (though EC3 claims it is “100% serious), it could certainly turn into something the three wrestlers put out there if there’s demand, which could make for an incredibly funny production.

And wait, is that a flame thrower?

