Braun Strowman Update: Could Miss Several Weeks of TV Time

WWE Monday Night RAW opened in memorable fashion last week, with Braun Strowman taking on Bobby Lashley in a match that ended in explosive circumstances.

Literally.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Strowman and Lashley both crashed through the video boards on the RAW stage, with WWE playing it up as both of them were legitimately injured following the segment. They were seen being taken off to a local hospital for medical examination.

The following night on SmackDown, Lashley cut a backstage promo where it was revealed that Strowman took most of the punishment and will be out of action for a while due to an injury. On television, they said he had a ruptured spleen and separated pelvis.

While it has been reported recently that Strowman has been working through a nagging leg injury, neither he nor Lashley were seriously injured during the RAW segment, nor are they suffering from any legitimate serious injuries right now. This according to this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The story they are telling with Strowman’s injury on television will likely be played up for a few weeks, but this is all being done for storyline purposes. He could take that time to heal up any of the nagging injuries that have been bothering him in recent weeks.

In truth, Strowman could probably benefit creatively from being away from television for a while and then coming back fresh and with new direction via the new Paul Heyman RAW creative team.