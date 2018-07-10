Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens Steel Cage Match Booked for Extreme Rules

Extreme Rules just picked up another stipulation match.

On Monday’s edition of Monday Night Raw, general manager Kurt Angle announced that Braun Strowman would take on Kevin Owens inside a steel cage. Owens had spent the bulk of the episode hiding in Angle’s office claiming he had a doctor’s note that kept him out of competition, but that didn’t stop Strowman from storming in anyway.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I invited Braun in here because you keep running from him,” Angle explained. “So this Sunday at Extreme Rules the two of you will be in a Steel Cage match.”

Strowman laughed when he heard the news, then sprayed Lysol in Owens’ face when he said he could smell the fear on him.

The “Monster Among Men” has been terrorizing Owens for weeks ever since the former Universal Champion drove him through a table by jumping off of a ladder on an episode of Raw. Strowman appeared to have found his revenge at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view when he tossed Owens off the top of a 15-foot ladder through the commentary table below.

But even though he won the Money in the Bank contract, Strowman wasn’t finished with Owens. He gave him a Running Powerslam when Owens tried to offer his services as a friend, then flipped over his rental car to close out an episode of Raw.

Things somehow got even worse for Owens on the July 2 episode of Raw when he ran away during a main event match with Strowman, only for the big man to find him hiding in a portable toilet and drive it off the side of the entrance ramp.

The match gives Strowman something to do as he bides his time with the Money in the Bank contract. He’s stated on multiple occasions he wants to cash it in against Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, but “The Beast” hasn’t appeared on WWE television in months.

The Extreme Rules pay-per-view on Sunday night at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania currently has 10 matches booked for the card.

The title matches include WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Rusev, Raw Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt vs. The B-Team, SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella vs. Asuka, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers vs. the recently reunited Team Hell No, Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax in an Extreme Rules match and Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins in a 30-minute Iron Man match.

Other matchups include Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns and Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin.