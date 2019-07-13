Braun Strowman Meets With President George W. Bush

WWE star Braun Strowman had the thrill of a lifetime recently when he was able to meet with a former United States president.
Strowman (real name Adam Scherr) posted a picture to his Instagram page of President George W. Bush and himself. It appears they are standing in the 43rd president’s home in Texas in the picture, though no confirmation for sure on where the picture was taken. The pair look to have just shared a workout.
Strowman captioned the photo:
“Just a couple American hero’s hanging out no big deal!!!!#43 #W #america #patriot #usa #WhatALifeILive #WhatADude“
Strowman will take on Bobby Lashley at Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules show in a Last Man Standing Match. The show emanates from Philadelphia, PA and ComicBook will have full live coverage during the event.
The card is as follows:
- No Holds Barred Match
The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre
- Winners Take All Extreme Rules Match
WWE Universal Championship and WWE RAW Women’s Championship
Seth Rollins (c) and Becky Lynch (c) vs. Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans
- WWE Championship Match
Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Samoa Joe
- WWE U.S. Championship Match
Ricochet (c) vs. AJ Styles
- WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross
- WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Drew Gulak (c) vs. Tony Nese
- WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match
Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c) vs. The New Day (Xavier Woods and Big E) vs. Heavy Machinery
- WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match
The Revival (c) vs. The Usos
- Last Man Standing Match
Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley
- Aleister Black vs. Cesaro