Braun Strowman Meets With President George W. Bush

WWE star Braun Strowman had the thrill of a lifetime recently when he was able to meet with a former United States president.

Strowman (real name Adam Scherr) posted a picture to his Instagram page of President George W. Bush and himself. It appears they are standing in the 43rd president’s home in Texas in the picture, though no confirmation for sure on where the picture was taken. The pair look to have just shared a workout.

Strowman captioned the photo:

“Just a couple American hero’s hanging out no big deal!!!!#43 #W #america #patriot #usa #WhatALifeILive #WhatADude

Strowman will take on Bobby Lashley at Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules show in a Last Man Standing Match. The show emanates from Philadelphia, PA and ComicBook will have full live coverage during the event.

The card is as follows:

  • No Holds Barred Match
    The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre
  • Winners Take All Extreme Rules Match
    WWE Universal Championship and WWE RAW Women’s Championship
    Seth Rollins (c) and Becky Lynch (c) vs. Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans
  • WWE Championship Match
    Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Samoa Joe
  • WWE U.S. Championship Match
    Ricochet (c) vs. AJ Styles
  • WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
    Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross
  • WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
    Drew Gulak (c) vs. Tony Nese
  • WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match
    Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c) vs. The New Day (Xavier Woods and Big E) vs. Heavy Machinery
  • WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match
    The Revival (c) vs. The Usos
  • Last Man Standing Match
    Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley
  • Aleister Black vs. Cesaro
