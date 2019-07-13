Braun Strowman Meets With President George W. Bush

WWE star Braun Strowman had the thrill of a lifetime recently when he was able to meet with a former United States president.

Strowman (real name Adam Scherr) posted a picture to his Instagram page of President George W. Bush and himself. It appears they are standing in the 43rd president’s home in Texas in the picture, though no confirmation for sure on where the picture was taken. The pair look to have just shared a workout.

Strowman captioned the photo:

“Just a couple American hero’s hanging out no big deal!!!!#43 #W #america #patriot #usa #WhatALifeILive #WhatADude“

Strowman will take on Bobby Lashley at Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules show in a Last Man Standing Match. The show emanates from Philadelphia, PA and ComicBook will have full live coverage during the event.

