Braun Strowman vs Tyson Fury Booked for WWE Crown Jewel

The season premieres of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown both offered their own visions of the future, and one that has been steadily brewing in the background has been the feud between Braun Strowman and former world heavyweight champion boxer Tyson Fury. This began when Strowman mocked Tyson Fury’s former boxing career by taking on a faux boxing pose right in front of Fury, who was prominently sitting in the front row of Friday Night SmackDown’s series premiere. This bitterness between the two continued to build after Hell in a Cell and Raw, and now they will come face to face in the ring in Saudi Arabia.

WWE confirmed during a press conference for the upcoming pay-per-view that Braun Strowman will be facing off against Tyson Fury at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on October 31st. Capping this off with an intense stare down between the two, the card for the upcoming event is coming together.

The upcoming Crown Jewel event will be taking place at King Fahd International Stadium, located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31st on the WWE Network. The card for the event is still coming together, but currently confirmed matches include Strowman vs. Fury, Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez (who had recently been confirmed to have signed a multi-year deal with the company), and a match featuring two teams of Superstars representing legends Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan.

The feud between Strowman and Fury seemed like it came out of left field, but only makes sense for Strowman who continues to have a streak of challenging strong opponents. While this has lead to a spotty history of victories and defeats, there’s a hope for fans of the Superstar that he won’t be reaching outside of his realm and face a devastating loss again.

This was pointed out by Fury himself during Monday Night Raw, as he noted that he was won multiple championships in his career while Strowman has yet to earn a title of his own. This promptly led to a full-out brawl between the two involving security and even other backstage Superstars, so a full match between the two at Crown Jewel only makes sense. They have a lot of things they need to settle.