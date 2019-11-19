Watch: Bray Wyatt Beats Drew McIntyre in a Cage Match After WWE Raw

Even though Bray Wyatt has been a member of the SmackDown roster for a month, “The Fiend” can’t seem to quit Monday Night Raw. The reigning WWE Universal Champion popped up in Boston after Raw went off the air and battled Drew McIntyre in a cage match for his world title. Naturally, he won, but footage from the match shows Wyatt was acting much more like a babyface than his typical on-screen depiction. He had the match won after countering a Claymore into a Mandible Claw-Sister Abigail combo, but noticed that fans were booing as he tried to exit the cage. He turned around and hopped back in cage to hit his finisher again, only for the crowd to start booing when he tried to leave.

Wyatt held up a finger in response to chants of “One More Time!” He obliged, and hit McIntyre with a third Sister Abigail before exiting the cage and securing the win. While it won’t play a role in his current storyline with Daniel Bryan (where’ he’s playing the villain), it could be a sign that WWE wants to do more with him in a babyface role in the future.

Bray Wyatt – almost working as a crowd favorite – sends the crowd home happy with a dark match win against Drew McIntyre pic.twitter.com/IZ4ETWZ0g5 — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) November 19, 2019

After beating Finn Balor in just three minutes at SummerSlam, The Fiend turned his attention to the WWE Universal Championship by attacking Seth Rollins in the closing moments of Clash of Champions. Fans were fervently behind Wyatt heading into his Hell in a Cell match with Rollins, and were loudly upset when “The Beast Slayer” was declared the winner due to referee stoppage after he used a sledgehammer on Wyatt. The two were quickly booked into a rematch at Crown Jewel, which saw Wyatt win his second world championship by pinning Rollins.

Rollins addressed how the crowd began to turn on him during his feud with Wyatt on a recent episode of After the Bell.

“It’s not a good feeling to go out there and put your body on the line,” Rollins said. “And not just at Hell in a Cell, but every single night for the past however many years that I’ve been doing it. I’ve gone out and compete at an extremely high level and dare I say I’m one of the very best at my job. And I do what I have to do when I have to do it. And look, it’s not always pretty. But you go out there and you do your job and you do it well and people don’t like it and they kinda forget that it is what it is. And so it hurts your feelings. You’re a human being and you work hard. It’s fine, it’s art, you can have your opinion it, but man, it’s a tough pill to swallow some times.