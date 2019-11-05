Watch: Bray Wyatt Retains the WWE Universal Championship Inside a Steel Cage After WWE Raw

Seth Rollins came up short in his attempt to win Adam Cole’s NXT Championship on this week’s Monday Night Raw. But the night was over for “The Beast Slayer” even after the cameras stopped rolling. Following the locker room brawl between the Raw and NXT rosters, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt appeared to defend his newly-won world championship against Rollins inside a Steel Cage. The match saw Rollins nearly escape by climbing over one of the walls, only for Wyatt to stop and toss him back down to the mat with his Mandible Claw. Moments later he countered Rollins’ Curb Stomp attempt with the Claw, then hit Sister Abigail for the win.

As has been the case for the last few post-Raw dark matches, the crowd heavily favored Wyatt over Rollins. The four-time world champion admitted in a recent interview with Corey Graves that he doesn’t understand why “fickle” fans have turned on him in the last few months.

“It’s kind of one of these things that, you know, where does it go, what’s the answer, why, why? But it’s sort of like if people don’t get what they want they whine about it on Twitter, right? That’s kind of what happens nowadays,” Rollins said. “And that happens with everything, it’s not just our industry, but if you do something and it strikes a cord then it’s almost like you’re doing the right thing. I don’t even know anymore. It’s a weird industry, dude. It’s 2019 and I don’t know what wrestling looks like anymore, it’s a weird place, dude.

“You could go back, shoot, six months, you could go back a year. A year ago from Hell in a Cell… I was everybody’s favorite,” he continued. “Those same people who are panning Hell in a Cell and talking about how Seth Rollins is not cool are the same people who were clamoring for me to be the guy to face Brock Lesnar going into WrestleMania, so I don’t know what changed… except for the fact that I became the person that they wanted me to be and then they hated me for it.

Rollins went on to say, “And so, it’s a very fickle audience, it is what it is. But to answer your question directly, it feels awful. It’s not a good feeling to go out there and put your body on the line. And not just at Hell in a Cell, but every single night for the past however many years that I’ve been doing it. I’ve gone out and compete at an extremely high level and dare I say I’m one of the very best at my job. And I do what I have to do when I have to do it. And look, it’s not always pretty. But you go out there and you do your job and you do it well and people don’t like it and they kinda forget that it is what it is. And so it hurts your feelings. You’re a human being and you work hard. It’s fine, it’s art, you can have your opinion it, but man, it’s a tough pill to swallow some times.”

After retaining the Universal Championship in controversial fashion against “The Fiend” at Hell in a Cell, Rollins dropped the title to Wyatt in a Falls Count Anywhere match at Crown Jewel.

