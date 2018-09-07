Bray Wyatt Says He’s ‘Going Away’

In recent weeks, the only proof of Bray Wyatt still being a WWE employee is his social media accounts. While his absence from programming is a strategic choice by WWE, Wyatt just hinted that it could be a while before we see him again.

Just days after his not-so-subtle “KILL THEM ALL” tweet, Wyatt indicated he’s stepping away after he was apparently insulted by a WWE tweet. The post in question listed the “Ten Best Factions of All Time,” and the Wyatt Family didn’t make the cut. In response, Bray is either off to wallow in his sorrows, or get the Wyatts back together—we can’t tell.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I’m going away now. To find myself. But when I am back, I want you all to remember things like this, that make me do the things I do. pic.twitter.com/6ohvkAHSuo — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) September 6, 2018

Wyatt’s grievance with WWE’s list does carry the validity. The Undisputed Era is only a few months old and not many fans have great memories of Nexus. While the Wyatt Family never achieved championship success, they are one of the more remarkable groups of the current WWE era.

Whether or not Wyatt’s feelings are actually hurt is something we’ll never know. However, this does seem to clue us in on Wyatt maintaining a prolonged hiatus. We haven’t seen Wyatt in over a month now that he and Matt Hardy’s partnership is officially defunct. With Hardy transitioning to a backstage role, Wyatt is now free to resume his singles career, but no one is quite sure when that will actually begin.

Before pairing with Hardy, Wyatt was one of the more overexposed Superstars in the company. Despite his unique character, Wyatt’s impact on WWE program had reached the point of diminishing returns. That’s no slight on him, either. With so much content nowadays, WWE is prone to using too much of a good thing. Wyatt’s high usage plus his uncanny ability to lose big matches had his character feeling weaker than ever. His rivalry a subsequent partnership with Hardy seemed to spruce things up, and now we’ll all be eager to see Wyatt work alone once again.

Rumors have WWE tweaking Wyatt’s character slightly. While the major motifs of the character will likely stay intact, it’s possible he Eater of Worlds begins a run as a babyface—something a lot of fans have been waiting for. But for now, it may be best for him to stay off camera. With Dean Ambrose serving as the most immediate precedent, an extended period of time away from the WWE Universe is the easiest way to inject a character with freshness. In or the word,s the longer Wyatt is gone, the better. But when he doe return, expect big things from the Eater of Worlds.