Bray Wyatt Reportedly Returning to WWE Next Week

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Bray Wyatt as a regular WWE Superstar. But apparently, we don’t have to wait anymore.

According to PWInsider, Wyatt will be back in WWE action next week. The report doesn’t clarify if he’ll be returning to television, but expectations have him doing a circuit of Raw Live Events, which may include a few matches with John Cena.

Wyatt did make a surprise return in late November, but it was only for a non-televised match with Baron Corbin. Before that, we haven’t seen the Eater of Worlds since July. Back then he was wrapping up his run with Matt Hardy, but that tag team was shut down and we haven’t seen either Superstar regularly compete since.

Wyatt did make waves earlier this week when he essentially tweeted his goodbye to the world. While no one was sure what he was talking about, it did seem like Wyatt was planning on ending something — we just don’t know what. There were rumors of him getting a new character, but it sounds like we’ll have to wait and see until he makes his return to television.

“I have so many things to fix. I realize that I was sick. My mind doesn’t work like other people’s, it gets lost and attached to ideals that are unrealistic and poisonous. My next journey will be to find my true calling. This is goodbye,” he wrote.

Wyatt is never an easy read, but it seems like he’s teasing something. Regardless of which version of Wyatt shows up, WWE certainly could use his services. With names like Roman Reigns. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Braun Strowman not wrestling, WWE are thin on proven talent. While Wyatt’s booking has always been questionable, he’s easily one of WWE’s most dependable acts. His return will immediately boost the upper-mid card and potentially the championship scenes.

At 31-years-old, Bray Wyatt still possess more potential than most Superstars. With a character and entrance that still excites people, the only thing keeping Wyatt from once again being a WWE Champion is timing an opportunity. Hopefully, 2019 is the year that sees him grow into the Hall of Famer he was bred to be.