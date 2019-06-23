AEW’s Britt Baker, Stephanie McMahon On Screen Together During NXT TakeOver 25

There was an interesting moment on screen during NXT TakeOver 25 as one of AEW’s top women stars was on camera with Stephanie McMahon.

McMahon was shown on camera during the show, prior to the main event, waving for the crowd (to a mixed reception). As she was shown, astute wrestling fans with a quick eye noticed that just to the left of her (or to Stephanie’s right), seated, was AEW’s own Britt Baker.

Britt Baker in the shot with Stephanie McMahon at last night’s #NXTTakeOver. pic.twitter.com/jFywjSOELE — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) June 2, 2019

Britt Baker is front row, just a few seats away from Stephanie!#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/IKomNfjljt — KeepUpWithKayfabe (@KeepUpWithKFabe) June 2, 2019

Baker and NXT star Adam Cole are dating and she was there to cheer him on. Cole would go on to win during the main event, capturing the NXT Championship from Johnny Gargano.

Baker tweeted out a congratulations to her boyfriend following the event, calling him her favorite wrestler.

My favorite wrestler is now my favorite champion.♥️@AdamColePro — Britt Baker (@RealBrittBaker) June 2, 2019

Baker, who is a real life dentist, factors in to be one of the top pushed female stars on the AEW roster. During last weekend’s Double or Nothing PPV event, she defeated Awesome Kong, Nyla Rose, and Kylie Rae in a fatal four-way event.

Baker was one of the first talents who was publicly announced as an AEW signing, with that announcement coming on January 2nd, just one day after the promotion was officially announced during an episode of Being The Elite.