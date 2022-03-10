Brock Lesnar on Logan Paul Wrestling in WWE

Brock Lesnar was asked to give his thoughts on Logan Paul (and his brother, Jake Paul) during a recent interview with The New York Post. The two YouTubers have found success in recent years by stepping into the world of combat sports and Logan is now on his way to the WWE by teaming with The Miz to face Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38 next month. Lesnar said, “[They’re] great for YouTube. I’m happy for those guys. They worked at something. They built their name up. They thought outside the box, they promoted themselves.”

“Can he (Logan) become a professional wrestler?” Lesnar said. “Maybe if he puts as much ambition into that.” Paul’s tag team match will take place on April 2 (WrestleMania Saturday), while Lesnar will headline the following night when he takes on Roman Reigns to unify the WWE and Universal Championships.

Paul recently spoke with Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour and revealed the one thing he wants to accomplish during his match. He’s been popping up on WWE TV at random intervals for over a year, but this marks his first match.

“I have one bucket list item that I’ve wanted to do my whole life. This is before I ever considered doing WWE, or it even being a possibility, and that is to jump off the top rope. I want to jump off the top rope,” Paul said. “I want to sail through the air like a f—iing eagle and land on someone.”

Below is the lineup for WrestleMania 38. The rest of WrestleMania week will also include the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Induction Ceremony (currently featuring The Undertaker & Vader) and NXT Stand & Deliver.

WrestleMania Saturday (April 2)

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

The KO Show w/ Steve Austin

WrestleMania Sunday (April 3)