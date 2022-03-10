Logan Paul Confirmed for WWE 2K22 DLC

Logan Paul will be a playable character in WWE 2K22, as confirmed by WWE and 2K Sports on Thursday. The lineups for the games various DLC packs dropped as part of a press release and Paul will be available as part of the “Whole Damn Pack” on July 19. The release read, “Regular post-launch content updates through July to include Ronda Rousey, Machine Gun Kelly, Logan Paul, and more. 2K today unveiled the roadmap for post-launch content updates* in WWE 2K22, featuring fan-favorite WWE Superstars, celebrity guests, Legends, and several rising NXT stars making their franchise debuts. In total, five post-launch content packs will be available featuring 28 new playable characters, providing players with new content for months to come. Post-launch content packs are available for individual purchase, while the full set of packs is included with the Season Pass, Deluxe Edition, and nWo 4-Life Digital Edition of WWE 2K22.

“Notable celebrity additions from post-launch content include WWE 2K22 Executive Soundtrack Producer Machine Gun Kelly, as well as social media personality Logan Paul, who is currently scheduled for a match at WrestleMania with tag team partner The Miz against the team of WWE 2K22 cover Superstar Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominik Mysterio,” it continued. “Additional post-launch playable characters of note include “The Baddest Woman on the Planet” Ronda Rousey, Doink the Clown, LA Knight, Mr. T, Rob Van Dam, Stacy Keibler, Cactus Jack, The British Bulldog, Umaga, Yokozuna, and Doudrop.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Paul has made a number of appearances in the WWE over the years, most notably at WrestleMania 37 when he was in the corner for Sami Zayn during Zayn’s match with Kevin Owens. After Zayn lost, Paul would up taking a Stunner from Owens. The YouTuber and boxer is booked for WrestleMania 38 to team with The Miz to take on both Rey Mysterio (the cover star of WWE 2K22) and Dominik Mysterio. His appearance in the game resulted in him trending on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

The pack that will include Paul also has Rob Van Dam, Machine Gun Kelly, LA Knight, Xia Li and Commander Azeez. The game is set for wide release on Friday. Which downloadable player are you most looking forward to using? Will you be playing as Paul or setting up matches against him? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!