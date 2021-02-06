Report: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Being Considered For Future WrestleMania Once Again

Despite Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar having headlined two WrestleMania events together in the past, a new report indicates that WWE is considering putting the duo together again for a WrestleMania bout in the future. This week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that WWE has had discussions about doing the bout one more time, though a specific time frame was not mentioned. The general belief is that Reigns is slated to defend the Universal Championship against Edge at this year's WrestleMania, and the Observer notes Lesnar vs. Reigns is not being considered for this year.

Reigns could be looking at bouts with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Brock Lesnar in the next two years. Next year's event will take place in Dallas, while 2023's event will be in Los Angeles (where this year's event was scheduled prior to the COVID-19 pandemic). It's not clear at which event a Reigns vs. The Rock match would possibly happen, though a match between the two in Los Angeles would obviously have a great Hollywood tie-in. Lesnar vs. Reigns would also involve Paul Heyman's involvement due to both men's history with him. That would seem to make a Lesnar/Reigns match more likely to occur sooner rather than later.

Reigns and Lesnar first faced off at a WrestleMania back in 2015 at WrestleMania 31, and the two had an incredible match together. Neither man defeated the other, though, as Seth Rollins joined the match by cashing in his Money In The Bank briefcase and walked out with the world championship.

Three years later, Reigns and Lesnar again collided at WrestleMania, this time at the Superdome in New Orleans. Nearly everyone expected Reigns to win the bout, but Lesnar ended up retaining and defeating Reigns clean.

It wouldn't be unprecedented for two men to have three matches at WrestleManias. The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin did it (WrestleMania 15, 17, and 19).