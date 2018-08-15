Brock Lesnar Reportedly Meeting With WWE Officials Hours Before SummerSlam

Let the rampant speculation begin! Brock Lesnar is reportedly scheduled to meet with Vince McMahon and Co. just hours before his SummerSlam title defense.

According to the Fired Up podcast, multiple sources have confirmed Lesnar and WWE’s roundtable discussion.

“Apparently Sunday around 4 o’clock, Brock Lesnar will have a closed-door meeting with the head honchos, maybe Stephanie, Triple H, Vince, or whatever,” Peisich said, per Ringside News. “I don’t know what that meeting’s about. But, if he retains the title you can expect Brock Lesnar will be working for both WWE and UFC.”

True or not, this is a rumor that casts doubt on what used to be an obvious finish a SummerSlam. If true, this means that WWE can pull the switch a la WrestleMania 34 and the Greatest Royal Rumble and have Lesnar defeat Roman Reigns despite fans’ expectations.

If the rumor isn’t true, it at least sounds true enough for the wrestling world to exhaust itself in speculation. Because if Lesnar and WWE are discussing contractual details just hours before SummerSlam that means WWE has yet to make up its mind as to how SummerSlam’s main event will end.

If Lennar can agree to a contract extension, all of a sudden the idea of him carrying the Universal Championship to the Octagon for his blockbuster fight with Daniel Cormier just become real. It also means that WWE could yet again pass on Roman Reigns as their top champion — for what would be the third time this year.

It’s been reported that Lesnar held similar negotiations this spring, allowing WWE to delay his dropping of the title.L Lesnar is said to be getting paid per appearance with SummerSlam being lat of his obligations.

This story is developing…