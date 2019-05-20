Brock Lesnar Wins Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Brock Lesnar made his shocking return at Money in the Bank on Sunday night and captured the Money in the Bank briefcase.

An open spot in the ladder match was made when Sami Zayn was found unconscious backstage. Triple H assumed it was Braun Strowman who caused the attack, and ordered Strowman to leave the arena and let the match go on as scheduled with just seven wrestlers.

Late in the bout it looked like Ali had the match won as he climbed the ladder with everyone else knocked out around the ring. Then suddenly Lesnar’s music hit, and “The Beast” ran down and knocked over Ali’s ladder in order to climb it himself and grab the briefcase.

Things haven’t gone well for the Men’s Money in the Bank briefcase holder in recent years. Baron Corbin failed in his cash-in attempt in August 2017 when he lost a bout to then-WWE Champion Jinder Mahal thanks to a distraction by John Cena.

A year later Braun Strowman won the briefcase in the middle of his hottest run in the company and planned on cashing it in on the winner of the Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns Universal Championship match at SummerSlam that year. Strowman was stopped from making his cash-in that night, then was interrupted the following night after trying to use the title shot on Reigns only to get attacked by The Shield. Strowman then turned heel and announced his cash-in up front, challenging Reigns to a Hell in a Cell match at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. That match wound up resulting in a no contest (which was impossible given the rules of the match but WWE went with it anyway) when Lesnar broke into the cell and knocked out both men. Strowman would remain in the title picture for the next few months, but still has yet to become a world champion.

Lesnar was last seen on WWE television at WrestleMania, when he dropped the Universal Championship to Seth Rollins in just three minutes. The champ kicked off the match by brutally attacking Rollins outside of the ring, only to get hit with a low blow and three Curb Stomps to wind up on the losing end.