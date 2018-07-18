Brock Lesnar Reportedly Upset With How Staged UFC 226 Cameo Felt

For those who hated Brock Lesnar’s appearance at UFC 226 and ensuing skirmish with Daniel Cormier, the common sentiment was that it looked too much like Vince McMahon produced it.

And apparently, Brock Lesnar feels the same way.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman asserted that a source of his within UFC had access to Lesnar’s mood that night.

“I kinda say this not to take a dig at people who say ‘I’ve got these rumors, I got these real stories.’ I got this from a direct source, this is 100% fact.

Coachman himself didn’t believe Lesnar shoving Cormier was real, instead of something arranged beforehand.

“When Brock Lesnar came into the Octagon and he shoved Daniel Cormier, I said to my source who I was talking to – who was there and was backstage. I said, ‘Man [Lesnar and Cormier] had to have talked about that. They had to have,’” he said.

But per Coachman’s source, Lesnar’s push came from real frustration. Before he entered the Octagon, Cormier took the microphone and called out the Universal Champion as if it were an episode of Raw. However, since UFC deals in real fights, Lesnar was upset that Cormier made things look so rehearsed.

“He was like, ‘[Lesnar] was so p—d because Cormier made it so WWE.’ Brock was so mad that he did it that way. That shove was real, it wasn’t planned, it wasn’t talked about. Him [Lesnar] coming in [the cage] was, but the shove that everyone says was so WWE – Brock didn’t want it that way. Brock wanted it just on that fine line.’”

Lesnar and Cormier’s beef drew instant criticism for its lack of realism, but plenty of fans are excited to see the fight.

While UFC has yet to book their bout, Dana White has publicly stated they will fight. Reports surfaced indicating that they would meet at UFC’s November event at Madison Square Garden.

But before he challenged Cormier for the UFC Heavyweight Championship, Lesnar will have to defend his WWE Universal Championship in August.

This week on Raw, WWE confirmed that Lesnar will participate in SummerSlam, however, his opponent has yet to be determined.

We’ll know next week, though, after Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley duke it out for the right to meet Lesnar in Brooklyn.

On Raw, Paul Heyman declared Lesnar fully intended on wearing his Universal Championship title to his fight with Cormier, however it seems unlikely WWE will keep him champion past SummerSlam. WWE has been building a story to dethrone Lesnar for three years and SummerSlam appears to be the last good opportunity to move on from The Beast.

