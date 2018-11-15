WWE Superstars Salty About Brock Lesnar’s Privileges?

WWE spent the summer painting Brock Lesnar as an apathetic, money-grubbing bully that receives a steady diet of privilege. And apparently, that may be his backstage reputation, too.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lesnar has drawn the ire of some of WWE‘s locker room for his “bulletproof” standing with Vince McMahon & Co. On top of being given so much freedom and opportunity, Lesnar’s in-ring work is regarded as unnecessarily rough by some wrestlers — with his suplexes on the Singh Brothers being the latest example.

It’s hard to know exactly how disgruntled the WWE roster actually is when it comes to Lesnar, but this is a report that fortifies common sentiment. Part of Lesnar’s persona is dedicated to looking selfish and highly destructive. Even more, he’s known for his keen ability to negotiate advantageous contracts by playing off of WWE and UFC offers. But is he aloof as history and this report suggests?

Only a few people could answer that question, but regardless of Lesnar’s reputation, he’s very good at his job. No matter how little he shows his face prior to big matches when the bell rings Lesnar’s fights feel must-watch. Even though they have been following a similar formula for over three years, Lesnar tossing humans around the ring is one of WWE’s best spectacles.

All signs point to Lesnar keeping the Universal Championship for a while, too. After his Survivor Series match with Daniel Bryan, Lesnar likely won’t fight again until the Royal Rumble. That match would presumably include Braun Strowman, but it feels a little early to make a stiff prediction. No matter who he faces at the Rumble, Lesnar will likely be winning and taking the big red belt to WrestleMania 35.

It felt like WrestleMania 34 would be the last time we saw Lesnar defends a title in the main event, but Roman Reigns’ second bout with leukemia has changed the entire WWE landscape. Right now Lesnar is WWE’s safest option to keep the Universal Championship warm, but if no one can snatch the proverbial brass ring, Vince McMahon will likely keep Lesnar on WWE’s throne. While Strowman as Universal champion seems like a matter of time, names like Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre are certainly in the mix.

However, on Wednesday Sky Bet announced that Lesnar vs. The Rock is the current favorite to headline WrestleMania 35. That would be the biggest splash WWE could make, but for now, consider it a long shot. However, The rock has been mentioned in several WWE rumors this year, including him winning the Royal Rumble and facing Reigns at the April mega show. But with Reigns out, WWE may stick to that template and give us Brock vs. Rock