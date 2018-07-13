Brock Lesnar ‘Absolutely Doping’ According to UFC’s Dominick Cruz

Not everyone is thrilled Brock Lesnar is back in UFC. While the list of complaints bay is long, former UFC Champion Dominick Cruz is certain Lesnar is cheating.

In an interview with The Scott & BR, Cruz laid into Lesnar and left no room for the idea that WWE Universal Champion could actually enter his fight with Daniel Cormier without the presence of performance enhancing drug.

“If he makes it to the [Daniel Cormier] fight I’d be shocked. And I mean that because USADA is the toughest anti-doping system there is on planet Earth, and that guy is absolutely doping. Period. No ifs, and or buts about it. And he’s not been in mixed martial arts, so of course, he’s been doing that stuff. How they’re going to get him to be clean on fight night is beyond me.”

Cruz’s accusations aren’t without precedent as Lesnar is still technically suspended for a failed drug test from 2016. UFC suspended and fined Lesnar after he was caught using anti-estrogen drugs in his system on tow separate occasions — the most egregious steeming from a sample taken the night of his bout with Mark Hunt.

Lesnar is believed to have six months of that suspension left and cannot start chipping at the days until he enters the USADA testing pool.

However, it was reported earlier this week that Lesnar entered the pool this summer under a pseudonym in order to keep his UFC ambitions a secret.

Since Lesnar has submitted to testing, his fight with Cormier can happen sooner. A few reports indicate they’ll step into the Octagon at UFC’s Madison Square Garden event this November — but that has yet to be confirmed.

[H/T Wrestling Standard]