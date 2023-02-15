Bron Breakker Gets WWE SmackDown Superstar Challenger for NXT Title

Bron Breakker successfully defended his WWE NXT Championship against Grayson Waller at Vengeance Day, but he didn't get to enjoy that win for very long, as tonight he received his next challenger for the NXT Championship. Breakker was addressing his win at Vengeance Day before getting interrupted by Indus Sher and WWE SmackDown superstar Jinder Mahal. Mahal told Breakker he was impressed by his ability to carry NXT for the past year, but also said the Champion wasn't getting the response he used to from the fans. He challenged Breakker for the Title and he accepted, and they will face each other next week.

When he got to the ring, Mahal said he admired what Breakker has done, carrying NXT on his back for the past year and calling him the entire brand. "But I know very well well the weight of the Title you carry on your shoulder. I also know the stress of the next challenger and the stress of defending your Championship. I understand the stress, the early mornings, the lifestyle that comes with being the Champ," Mahal said.

"As a former WWE Champion to the current NXT Champion, is this the Title run you envisioned? Is this what you thought being Champion would be like," Mahal asked. Breakker said, "You're damn straight, what are you asking about!"

Mahal then leaned towards one side of the ring where it sounded like Breakker wasn't getting cheers. "For a year you have been NXT Champion, but you must be deaf to that pocket of fans who used to love you and that tune is changing just a little. You either die a hero, or become the villain," Mahal said.

Breakker responded, "Fans can have their own opinion, and say whatever they want." Mahal wasn't buying that though, saying "That's why I'm here, because of that comment. The fact that you can't address what is happening around you. That the tides are changing. That's why I'm challenging you to a match. Next week, for that NXT Championship."

Breakker said "That's fine by me Jimder. I'm a simple guy. You don't have to waste everyone's time with the new 3-Man Band here. Who plays the guitar huh?" Indus Sher was livid at that remark, but Mahal held them back and took a big shot at the Champion.

"Bron, these people don't like you. I know why you said the 3MB comment because you want them to cheer you on," Mahal said. "Once I'm done with you though, they won't cheer for you. They won't even like you. But it's okay Bron, the Maharaja will." Breakker looked rather upset at that last remark, and now NXT has made the match official, and it will take place on next week's NXT.

