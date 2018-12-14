Bubba Ray Dudley Keeps it Real on Current State of WWE

As of late, it’s been hard to find a positive opinion about WWE‘s product. Maybe it’s the upcoming holidays, maybe it’s the injuries, but WWE programming, specifically Raw, has been tough to watch in recent weeks.

But it’s not just fans groaning over the state of WWE, it’s Hall of Famers like Bubba Ray Dudley.

During an appearance on Jim Ross’ podcast, Bubba Ray revealed his issues with Raw. To him, Raw isn’t building week-by-week, instead, each episode seems to operate in a vacuum, with little narrative to follow.

“One of the things that I have a hard time with — this is not just for WWE, this is any company — since we’re talking about Raw, what I’m not a huge fan of is…we open the book at 8 o’clock and then we close the book at 11,” said Dudley. “Why can’t we have episodic television where you have to tune in next week to see what happens? I guess it has to do with attention spans. Everybody’s attention spans are so short that they’re going to give you the best three hours they possibly can, get in, get out, and get to the next show. I like storytelling and character development,” he said.

However, Dudley does buy into what SmackDown is doing.

“On a positive note, they are doing the opposite on SmackDown. I’m more invested in the characters, the story, and the actual wrestling,” he said. “I have The Bar, Usos, and New Day, three teams with tremendous chemistry duking it out. Becky Lynch and Charlotte are doing probably the best work in the company right now. Despite the fact that it’s the better show, it’s still labeled as the B-Show,” he said.

Ross mentioned that maybe WWE should shake up their writing teams, but Dudley says that would change very little dude to the fact that Vince McMahon has final say on all creative matters.

“If you do shake things up creatively, at the end of the process, you still have the same final filter. And that’s Vince. He’ll be the first one to tell you that the buck stops with him,” Ray stated. “Am I to believe he’s at SmackDown but his hands are off the product? We know that’s not true. He has his hands on everything. At the end of the day, this billionaire dollar company is still a mom-and-pop fruit stand. It’s a family business and they have their hands all over it,” he said.

