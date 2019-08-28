Watch: Video of Cats Wrestling in a Toy Ring Goes Viral

Usually when a pro wrestling video goes viral, the word “adorable” doesn’t come to mind. But that’s the exact reaction the Internet gave when Facebook user Ashley Ward uploaded a video on Monday of her three kittens playing inside of a $2 toy wrestling ring she had bought at a thrift store.

The clip has more than 330,000 views on Facebook, and quickly went viral in the online wrestling community with another 300,000 views when it was brought over to Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

here’s some kittens playing on a wrestlemania toy ring ur welcome pic.twitter.com/iZYV0PZxY9 — keat (@keatxngrant) August 27, 2019

“I just saw a video of three kittens play fighting in a tiny wrestling ring. I would be way more interested in trying out wrestling if that’s what it was,” one viewer wrote.

“No ones listening to the referee,” another jokingly commented.

It looks like some of the higher-ups in the wrestling world also caught wind of the video.

I can neither confirm nor deny that we have ordered an NWA Feline Title Can’t wait to get DMs asking me about this. https://t.co/VpnEwkbrPx — David Lagana (@Lagana) August 28, 2019

The wrestling world promises to have an incredibly exciting upcoming weekend, featuring AEW’s All Out pay-per-view, New Japan’s Royal Quest event, WWE’s NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff show (all on Saturday) and a four-day Starrcast convention featuring interviews with Jon Moxley, Mick Foley and CM Punk.