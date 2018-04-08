Cedric Alexander Wears ‘Black Panther’ Gear At Wrestlemania 34

Wrestlemania is one of the biggest events of the year for wrestling fans, and this year is no different with the kickoff of Wrestlemania 34. This year the kick-off show included three major matches, one of which was the title match for the Cruiserweight Championship.

One of the contenders celebrated his big match, and the recent popularity of Black Panther, by wrestling in gear inspired by the film’s titular hero.

Cedric Alexander wore tights inspired by T’Challa’s suit in the film after it’s been hit by a few attacks, and stores the friction in its suit with a purple energy. Fans are expecting many more great moments like this, and shout outs to the world at large as Wrestlemania 34 continues.

Fans agree the match between Alexander and his opponent Mustafa Ali for the vacant championship was definitely on to watch.

The full match card for Wrestlemania 34 is as follows:

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (For the Universal Championship)

AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (For the WWE Championship)

Kurt Angle & Ronda Rousey vs. Triple H & Stephanie McMahon

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Asuka (For the Smackdown Women’s Championship)

Daniel Bryan & Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

The Miz (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor (For the Intercontinental Championship)

Randy Orton (c) vs. Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Rusev (For the United States Championship)

The Bar (c) vs. Braun Strowman and unnamed partner (For the Raw Tag Team Championships)

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax (For the Raw Women’s Championship)

Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali (For the Cruiserweight Championship)

The Usos vs. The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers (For the Smackdown Tag Team Championships)

Marvel Studios' Black Panther is now playing in theaters.

Black Panther continues to set records at the box office, overtaking some elite competition. The film has already brought in over $659 million domestically so far and has added another $634 million overseas. That brings it to a total of around $1.2 billion after around 7 weeks of release.