Cesaro Makes Surprise Appearance at NXT Event, Reunites with Former Tag Team Partner

They used to say “anything can happen in the WWE.” Perhaps that should be changed to “anything can happen in NXT.”

Cesaro made a surprise appearance at NXT’s live event on Friday evening, shocking the crowd in attendance as he reunited with his former tag team partner from over a decade ago.

As you can see, Cesaro reunited with Kassius Ohno to help fight off Adam Cole of the Undisputed Era. Cesaro gave Cole the Cesaro Swing as Hero took Cole out with a dropkick. It was quite the treat for the live crowd who could not have possibly expected to see this.

In the past, Cesaro (as Claudio Castagnoli) and Ohno (as Chris Hero) were a team known as the Kings of Wrestling. They won titles with Chikara, CZW, and Ring of Honor. They were inarguably one of the hottest tag teams on the independent circuit in the mid-2000s.

After such a cool moment, Ohno got on the microphone and used it as a chance to talk about what a great time period 2018 is for pro wrestling.

“There’s a lot of people who like to complain about things things in wrestling,” Ohno said. “There’s a lot of people who complain about over-saturation and a lot of people complain about different types of wrestling. But the good thing now is you can watch so many different types of wrestling all over the world.”

The entire appearance came about due to the fact that Ohno is celebrating his 20th year in pro wrestling this weekend.