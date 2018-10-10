Watch: Charlotte Flair Spears Becky Lynch Through the SmackDown Set

Tuesday night’s edition of SmackDown Live kicked off with Charlotte Flair taking on Becky Lynch in a Women’s Championship bout that went over 20 minutes.

In the end, the match ended in a double count-out. However, the real story was after the contest when the two women got into a brawl around ringside that was taken up to the top of the cage. The exclamation point came when Flair speared Lynch through the SmackDown set itself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below for yourself.

As Flair slowly recovered on the stage afterward, quite a bit of blood was evident on her right forearm as she screamed in pain. The instant response from fans was questioning whether the blood was legitimate or planned as part of the segment.

Given how quickly WWE cameras cut away from Flair following the appearance the blood on her arm, it’s likely this was an unplanned and legitimate cut from the brutal move. Flair was screaming in pain as WWE transitioned to the next segment.

They later announced that Flair was alright and would still be competing in her match for Facebook Watch this week.