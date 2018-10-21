Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch Involved in Brawl at an Unlikely Location

The feud between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch is no longer relegated to WWE SmackDown and WWE PPV events.

This weekend, the two were involved in an apparent brawl at an unlikely location: the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Flair went to the training center on Saturday morning to speak to a group of WWE NXT recruits when Lynch showed up out of nowhere to attack her. The two fought and were eventually pulled apart by officials. WWE has so far only posted a photo of the fight, so we’re likely to see the video footage this week on television.

You can see the photo below.

Lynch and Flair are scheduled for a match at WWE Evolution next Sunday, October 28th. The event will be the first-ever all women’s PPV event presented by WWE. Lynch will be defending her SmackDown women’s title in the match. Elsewhere on the card, RAW women’s champion Ronda Rousey will defend against Nikki Bella.

Lynch commented on Saturday’s brawl in a tweet sent out early on Sunday.

Investigate? You dopes better call Mulder and Scully then because the champ is out of this world. //t.co/pjEtsrih2G — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 21, 2018

Flair has not commented publicly on the encounter. She simply retweeted WWE’s tweet about her speaking at the Performance Center with no reference to what ensued shortly thereafter.

It will be interesting to see if Flair vs. Lynch main events the Evolution PPV event. Though Rousey and Bella seems most likely given the star power of Ronda Rousey, Lynch is arguably the most popular performer right now in WWE’s women’s division and her feud with Charlotte has had a lot more excitement behind it in comparison to the Bella/Rousey feud. A worked-shoot brawl at the WWE Performance Center is incredibly unexpected and will only serve to make the story even more intriguing.