Top UFC Star Wants Charlotte Flair in Her Corner

With Ronda Rousey’s arrival in the WWE women’s division, the two company’s female stars have perhaps never been more closely linked.

One top UFC women’s star would like to see that continue: Cris Cyborg. The current UFC women’s featherweight champion had an interesting exchange with Charlotte Flair following a meeting between the two at the ESPY’s recently.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the full Twitter conversation below.

One of my favorite things about the #ESPYS2018 was meeting @MsCharlotteWWE finally! She looked stunning on the red carpet! Wooooh!!!! — CyborgVNunes (@criscyborg) July 20, 2018

Thank you woman! So happy we ran into each other. Need to make it to one of your fights 💪🏻 https://t.co/bDwus3t2Yz — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 20, 2018

Charlotte as part of “Team Cyborg” is an interesting proposition. Cyborg and Rousey never fought in UFC, though the bout was once thought of as a dream match scenario. Following Rousey’s last two losses in UFC prior to her entry into WWE, all hype about a match with Cyborg subsided.

Cyborg addressed the now current WWE star earlier this year (via TMZ).

“If she don’t fight [me] in MMA, I don’t think she’s going to agree [to] fight [me] in WWE,” Cyborg said.

Cyborg later made some comments to MMA Fighting that came off as looking down upon pro wrestling and WWE, saying, “I believe that she will be happy in WWE, and it’s completely different from the reality of MMA. For an example, wins and losses are decided before the shows.”

Interestingly, though, Cyborg did speak glowingly about WWE after attending her first live show last year. At that time, she also took the opportunity to try to spark interest for a fight with Rousey in WWE.

“I think Ronda Rousey in the WWE would be an amazing thing,” Cyborg told FloCombat last year. “I just recently attended my first WWE event live when RAW was in [Los Angeles] filming and I absolutely loved the experience. If she really is done fighting and not returning to the UFC, I think the idea of a WWE match between us for the fans is still something everyone could get excited about. That seems like a pretty natural story line to WrestleMania if you ask me. I know 70,000 fans who would still be willing to pack a stadium to see Cyborg versus Rousey even if it took place in a three-rope ring instead of a cage.”