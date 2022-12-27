Charlotte Flair Praises Current AEW Star

Charlotte Flair has been away from WWE for over six months now. After successfully defending the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE WrestleMania 38 against Ronda Rousey, Flair dropped the belt to Rousey the following month at WWE WrestleMania Backlash in an "I Quit" match. Flair suffered a storyline broken arm in that contest, and that injury angle effectively wrote her off of television. During her time off, Flair was married to long-time partner Andrade El Idolo. As fans await Flair's return to the ring, which could come as soon as next month's WWE Royal Rumble, one of the wrestling world's most dominant champions has her eyes on the Queen.

Taking to Twitter, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill revealed that Flair is one of her dream opponents simply for that fact that "she can GO." This caught the attention of Flair herself, who complimented Cargill in her response.

"Keep killing it, queen. #undefeated," Flair wrote.

A match between Cargill and Flair is unlikely at this point in time, as both women are exclusive to their respective companies. AEW stars have been given the freedom to wrestle in other promotions in the past, as evident by Jon Moxley's run in GCW and Christopher Daniels's appearances for DEFY Wrestling, but there has yet to be any true crossover with WWE. AEW President Tony Khan has allowed AEW stars to appear in pre-recorded segments on WWE programming before, but the recent falling through of a Billy Gunn Monday Night Raw appearance indicates that the two companies are on worse terms than before.

That said, the Triple H regime seems more lenient about allowing its talent to compete in other promotions. SmackDown star Shinsuke Nakamura is set to compete for Pro Wrestling NOAH in 2023 for a one-off contest against The Great Muta. Raw talent Karl Anderson defend his NEVER Openweight Championship at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 next week.

Even as exceptions to the rule come about, both Nakamura and Anderson's upcoming outside-of-WWE matches take place on international pay-per-view. It's highly doubtful that a WWE-contracted Flair would be given the freedom to appear on a different domestic broadcast.