Charlotte Flair Teases WWE Return

For the longest period of time since they were called up to the main roster, WWE has been without half of the Four Horsewomen. Becky Lynch held down the fort throughout the summer, but went down with an injury at WWE SummerSlam. At that same premium live event, Bayley made her long-awaited return, forming Damage CTRL alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. For a bulk of the fall, Bayley was the only horsewoman on television, as Lynch only returned to WWE SmackDown earlier this month. The other two members of the pseudo stable, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks, both have been absent from WWE programming since May.

While the latter's status is constantly uncertain, the former could be gearing up for an in-ring return. Flair took to her Instagram Stories earlier today to share an image of herself wearing her wrestling boots. The photo did not have a caption.

(Photo: Charlotte Flair on Instagram)

This is indication that Flair has resumed wrestling training, and is also a possible sign that she could be back in action soon. Flair's last match came on May 8th at WWE WrestleMania Backlash where she lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey in an "I Quit" match. Considering Flair was nowhere to be seen on Monday Night Raw, this could hint at Flair making her big return this Friday on WWE SmackDown to settle the score with Rousey, who is still in possession of the SmackDown Women's Title. Rousey recently scored a victory over Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series, and that win could mean she is looking for a new challenger.

That said, many have fantasy booked Flair to do battle with Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania next April. If that match were to go down, Flair would need to be a member of the Monday Night Raw roster. With recent reports saying that WWE is planning on holding its next draft after WrestleMania, Flair would not be able to return to SmackDown and then leap to Raw before Mania to make that happen.

"One of my top goals [is] to eventually defeat and pin all Four Horsewomen," Belair said in September. "I've gotten three out of the four. Eventually, [I have] to go after Charlotte Flair. For her to be the last one that I have to try to conquer is a big task for me being that, when I first came to WWE, she was one of the first women that I looked up to."

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Charlotte Flair's WWE status.